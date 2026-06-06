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Norges Bank Buys Shares of 1,038,710 TransUnion $TRU

Written by MarketBeat
June 6, 2026
TransUnion logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Norges Bank disclosed a new fourth-quarter stake in TransUnion, buying 1,038,710 shares valued at about $89.1 million, equal to roughly 0.53% of the company.
  • Wall Street sentiment on TransUnion remains constructive, with analysts assigning an average “Moderate Buy” rating and a consensus price target of $91.27.
  • TransUnion recently beat quarterly expectations, posting $1.18 EPS on $1.25 billion in revenue, and the company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of TransUnion.

Norges Bank bought a new stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,038,710 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $89,069,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.53% of TransUnion as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1,318.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 200.8% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 367 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRU shares. New Street Research set a $100.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of TransUnion from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $91.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on TransUnion

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 1,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $70,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 65,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,642,292.82. This trade represents a 1.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 6,683 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $480,307.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 45,248 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,973.76. This represents a 12.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,542. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $70.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company's 50-day moving average price is $70.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.69. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $64.51 and a 52 week high of $99.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. TransUnion's revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. TransUnion has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. TransUnion's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.85%.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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