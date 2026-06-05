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Norges Bank Invests $135.74 Million in The Clorox Company $CLX

Written by MarketBeat
June 5, 2026
Clorox logo with Consumer Staples background
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Key Points

  • Norges Bank disclosed a new position in Clorox, buying 1,346,173 shares valued at about $135.7 million and ending with roughly 1.11% ownership of the company.
  • Analysts remain cautious on CLX, with several firms cutting price targets; the stock currently carries an average "Reduce" rating and a consensus target price of about $103.40.
  • Clorox reported quarterly EPS of $1.64, topping estimates, while revenue came in roughly in line at $1.67 billion; the company also reaffirmed FY2026 EPS guidance of $5.45 to $5.65.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,346,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $135,735,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.11% of Clorox at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 320 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 1,436.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLX. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $128.00 to $97.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore restated an "underperform" rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $103.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CLX

Clorox Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of CLX stock opened at $89.55 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $84.70 and a 12-month high of $132.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.03. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $97.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.56.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 443.64% and a net margin of 11.18%.The firm's revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Clorox

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.82 per share, for a total transaction of $429,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,544,760. The trade was a 38.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company's flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox's diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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