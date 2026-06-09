Norges Bank Invests $39.65 Million in Valvoline $VVV

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,364,469 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $39,651,000. Norges Bank owned 1.07% of Valvoline at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Valvoline by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,323,516 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $358,121,000 after purchasing an additional 94,813 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Valvoline by 39.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,537,621 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $198,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,328 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Valvoline by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,281,095 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $124,409,000 after purchasing an additional 944,095 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in Valvoline by 47.5% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $113,610,000 after purchasing an additional 966,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,699,938 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $78,460,000 after acquiring an additional 413,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company's stock.

Get Valvoline alerts: Sign Up

Valvoline Price Performance

VVV stock opened at $36.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. Valvoline has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $41.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.69 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.36.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $503.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.67 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Valvoline has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.750 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VVV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valvoline from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $40.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Valvoline

Insider Activity

In other Valvoline news, CFO J Kevin Willis bought 10,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.80 per share, for a total transaction of $318,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,725 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,040,655. This trade represents a 44.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer Lynn Slater bought 1,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.53 per share, with a total value of $32,530.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,530. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired 14,100 shares of company stock worth $450,877 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company's stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline NYSE: VVV is a leading global producer and distributor of automotive and industrial lubricants. The company's portfolio spans engine oils, gear oils, transmission fluids, greases, coolants and driveline products, all designed to help improve vehicle performance and longevity. Valvoline's products are marketed under the Valvoline®, Valvoline NextGen® and Valvoline™ SynPower® brand names and are formulated to meet the stringent requirements of passenger cars, light trucks, heavy‐duty vehicles and off‐road applications.

In addition to its core lubricant business, Valvoline operates one of North America's largest quick‐lubricant service networks through Valvoline Instant Oil Change℠ (VIOC).

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Valvoline, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Valvoline wasn't on the list.

While Valvoline currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here