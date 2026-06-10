Norges Bank Makes New $21.27 Million Investment in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 349,264 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,267,000. Norges Bank owned 0.32% of Floor & Decor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 1,060,525.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,881,888 shares of the company's stock worth $236,368,000 after buying an additional 3,881,522 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Floor & Decor by 37.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,914,316 shares of the company's stock worth $509,589,000 after buying an additional 1,872,892 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth about $106,221,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Floor & Decor by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,893,048 shares of the company's stock worth $115,268,000 after buying an additional 1,168,084 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth about $80,234,000.

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Floor & Decor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $49.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.62. The firm's 50-day moving average is $49.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.34. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.64 and a 12-month high of $92.40.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.19 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business's quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.830-2.080 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on FND shares. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $61.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $59.17.

Read Our Latest Report on FND

Insider Activity at Floor & Decor

In other news, CFO Bryan Langley acquired 2,500 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.69 per share, with a total value of $121,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 42,016 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,045,759.04. This represents a 6.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley Paulsen acquired 5,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.25 per share, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 85,010 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.50. This trade represents a 6.25% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Floor & Decor Profile

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND - Free Report).

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