Norges Bank Makes New $21.51 Million Investment in Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $FUTU

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 130,977 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,508,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Futu as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Futu by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company's stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Futu by 0.9% in the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Futu by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company's stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Futu by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 750 shares of the company's stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Futu by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

FUTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Futu from $236.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Futu from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (down from $300.00) on shares of Futu in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded Futu from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $170.50 target price on shares of Futu in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $162.80.

View Our Latest Report on FUTU

Futu Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $91.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.40. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $80.50 and a 1-year high of $202.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.41 and a 200-day moving average of $151.28.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($2.12). Futu had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 41.87%.The firm had revenue of $694.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.35 million. Research analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Futu Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. Futu's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.05%.

Trending Headlines about Futu

Here are the key news stories impacting Futu this week:

Positive Sentiment: Barclays reiterated a Buy rating on Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU), which may help support sentiment despite the broader negative news flow. Futu Holdings (FUTU) Receives a Buy from Barclays

Barclays reiterated a rating on Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU), which may help support sentiment despite the broader negative news flow. Neutral Sentiment: Short interest in Futu rose sharply in May, showing that bearish bets increased materially; while not a direct catalyst, it signals growing skepticism and can add volatility.

Short interest in Futu rose sharply in May, showing that bearish bets increased materially; while not a direct catalyst, it signals growing skepticism and can add volatility. Negative Sentiment: Japan’s watchdog reportedly seeks penalties against Futu’s Moomoo unit, adding a fresh regulatory overhang and heightening investor concern about operations in a key market. Japan Watchdog Seeks Penalties Against Futu’s Moomoo Unit

Japan’s watchdog reportedly seeks penalties against Futu’s Moomoo unit, adding a fresh regulatory overhang and heightening investor concern about operations in a key market. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Kirby McInerney, Kahn Swick & Foti, and Schall, announced securities investigations tied to alleged misleading business information, increasing litigation risk for Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU). Futu Investor News: If You Have Suffered Losses in Futu Holdings Limited NASDAQ: FUTU ...

About Futu

Futu Holdings Ltd. is a technology-driven brokerage and wealth management company that provides online brokerage services, market data, and investment tools to retail and institutional clients. Headquartered in Hong Kong and listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker FUTU, the company operates digital trading platforms that combine order execution, real-time quotes, news, and research tools to serve active investors and wealth management customers.

The firm's product suite includes brokerage access to equities, exchange-traded funds and derivatives across major markets, margin financing, initial public offering (IPO) subscription services, wealth management products and discretionary investment solutions.

Further Reading

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