Norges Bank Makes New $31.91 Million Investment in Pegasystems Inc. $PEGA

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 534,244 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $31,905,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.31% of Pegasystems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 321.6% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 565 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 617 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 316.6% in the fourth quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 704 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pegasystems alerts: Sign Up

Pegasystems Stock Performance

PEGA opened at $34.16 on Wednesday. Pegasystems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.10. The firm's fifty day moving average is $37.46 and its 200 day moving average is $46.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.86.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.22). Pegasystems had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 20.04%.The business had revenue of $429.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $473.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Pegasystems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

Insider Activity at Pegasystems

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total transaction of $27,742.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,144 shares of the company's stock, valued at $79,306.56. This represents a 25.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 4,545 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $151,575.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 107,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,784.50. This trade represents a 4.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 14,639 shares of company stock worth $577,764 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEGA has been the subject of several research reports. Citizens Jmp decreased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Pegasystems from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pegasystems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. DA Davidson set a $55.00 price target on Pegasystems and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $63.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PEGA

Pegasystems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Pegasystems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pegasystems launched multiple AI-focused offerings at PegaWorld, including Pega Customer Engagement Studio, expanded agent orchestration tools, and a new pricing model designed to reduce AI build/run costs, which could support future adoption and revenue growth.

Pegasystems launched multiple AI-focused offerings at PegaWorld, including Pega Customer Engagement Studio, expanded agent orchestration tools, and a new pricing model designed to reduce AI build/run costs, which could support future adoption and revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: The company announced AI-driven modernization capabilities on AWS and new enterprise workflow capabilities, reinforcing its positioning in mission-critical automation and hybrid cloud transformation.

The company announced AI-driven modernization capabilities on AWS and new enterprise workflow capabilities, reinforcing its positioning in mission-critical automation and hybrid cloud transformation. Positive Sentiment: Pega’s partner and industry award announcements suggest its ecosystem remains active and its platform is being recognized for AI-powered transformation work across sectors.

Pega’s partner and industry award announcements suggest its ecosystem remains active and its platform is being recognized for AI-powered transformation work across sectors. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful change, with reported short interest at zero shares and no clear signal that bearish positioning is driving the move.

Short-interest data showed no meaningful change, with reported short interest at zero shares and no clear signal that bearish positioning is driving the move. Neutral Sentiment: Investor commentary around whether Pegasystems’ new agentic AI suite can deepen its moat is still speculative and does not yet confirm a near-term financial impact.

Investor commentary around whether Pegasystems’ new agentic AI suite can deepen its moat is still speculative and does not yet confirm a near-term financial impact. Negative Sentiment: Despite the product announcements, Pegasystems was recently trading well below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, indicating the market remains cautious about the company’s growth trajectory and valuation.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc is a software company specializing in customer engagement and digital process automation solutions. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Pegasystems develops enterprise applications designed to help organizations streamline operations, manage customer interactions and automate complex workflows. Its platform supports a wide range of use cases, from sales and marketing optimization to case management and robotic process automation.

The core of Pegasystems' offering is the Pega Platform, a low-code development environment that enables businesses to build and deploy applications with minimal hand-coding.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Pegasystems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pegasystems wasn't on the list.

While Pegasystems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here