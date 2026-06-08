Norges Bank Makes New $49.87 Million Investment in Sensient Technologies Corporation $SXT

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 530,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock, valued at approximately $49,867,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.25% of Sensient Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $94,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 734,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $69,013,000 after purchasing an additional 17,935 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies in the third quarter worth $46,784,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 158.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 413,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $38,762,000 after purchasing an additional 252,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 403,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $39,726,000 after buying an additional 128,846 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SXT. UBS Group increased their price objective on Sensient Technologies from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Sensient Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Sensient Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $121.00.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Thierry Hoang sold 439 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total transaction of $50,111.85. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 14,309 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,633,372.35. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Sensient Technologies Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:SXT opened at $112.20 on Monday. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a 12-month low of $82.60 and a 12-month high of $129.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.67.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 8.71%.The company had revenue of $435.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sensient Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-3.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Sensient Technologies's payout ratio is presently 48.38%.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a global leader in the manufacture and supply of colors, flavors and fragrances for a broad range of end-markets. The company develops and produces ingredients that enhance the appearance, taste and scent of products in the food, beverage, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, personal care and household sectors. Its portfolio includes natural and synthetic colorants, botanical and artificial flavor systems, fragrance compounds and specialty chemical offerings tailored to customer specifications.

Within its flavor and fragrance division, Sensient provides custom formulations for sweet, savory and umami taste profiles along with fragrance blends for personal care and cosmetic applications.

Further Reading

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