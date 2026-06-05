Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Ryder System, Inc. $R

Norges Bank bought a new position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 580,846 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $111,168,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.44% of Ryder System at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Ryder System by 421.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 167 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Optima Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ryder System by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Ryder System by 43.5% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 267 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ryder System from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ryder System from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryder System presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $234.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on R

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 720 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $169,768.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 29,974 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,067,569.46. This represents a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 595 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.95, for a total value of $149,910.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 22,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,781,748.60. The trade was a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $265.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $230.94 and a 200 day moving average of $207.91. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.74 and a 52 week high of $265.59.

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 3.91%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.050-14.80 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Ryder System's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.26%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company's Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

See Also

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