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Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Written by MarketBeat
June 5, 2026
Super Micro Computer logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Norges Bank disclosed a new stake in Super Micro Computer, buying 4.67 million shares valued at about $136.6 million and holding 0.78% of the company.
  • Super Micro reported Q1 earnings of $0.84 per share, beating estimates, but revenue of $10.24 billion fell short of forecasts even as sales jumped 122.7% year over year.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious overall, with a Hold consensus rating and an average price target of $39, while the stock has also been volatile amid strong recent gains and AI-related optimism.
  • Five stocks we like better than Super Micro Computer.

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,665,832 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $136,569,000. Norges Bank owned 0.78% of Super Micro Computer as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 2,564.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,039 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company's stock.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $46.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.87. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $30.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.07. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $62.36.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.39 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business's revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMCI. CJS Securities raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a "market underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $39.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Super Micro Computer Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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