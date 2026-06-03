Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $WH

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,904,478 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $219,462,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 3.84% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,411 shares of the company's stock worth $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 14,593 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the company's stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 248,495 shares of the company's stock worth $22,491,000 after purchasing an additional 18,191 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

WH stock opened at $81.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $69.21 and a 12-month high of $92.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $82.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.76.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $321.97 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 69.44% and a net margin of 13.40%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.620-4.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WH. Mizuho boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $96.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 6,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $522,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 43,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,506,830.04. The trade was a 12.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 19,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $1,506,582.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 27,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,123,824.08. This represents a 41.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc NYSE: WH is a leading global hospitality company specializing in hotel franchising and management. Established in 2018 through the spin-off of Wyndham Hotel Group from Wyndham Worldwide, the company focuses on the development, marketing and distribution of hotel brands designed to meet the needs of business and leisure travelers. Its core business model centers on franchising agreements, enabling third-party hotel owners to operate under the Wyndham portfolio while accessing the company's centralized services and support.

The company's brand portfolio spans economy, midscale and upper-midscale segments, featuring well-known names such as Wyndham, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Microtel Inn & Suites, and La Quinta by Wyndham.

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