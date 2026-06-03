Norges Bank Purchases New Position in nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,412,033 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $245,955,000. Norges Bank owned 1.49% of nVent Electric at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company's stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company's stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 15.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 0.9% during the third quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1.9% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company's stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVT shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $152.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Glj Research started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $184.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on nVent Electric

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In other news, EVP Aravind Padmanabhan sold 15,942 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $2,773,908.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,044,282. This represents a 40.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sara E. Zawoyski sold 29,412 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.49, for a total transaction of $5,073,275.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 97,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,743,259.32. This represents a 23.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,685 shares of company stock valued at $14,961,768. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NVT opened at $173.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 57.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. nVent Electric PLC has a fifty-two week low of $64.92 and a fifty-two week high of $178.00. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $144.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.62.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.11 billion. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business's revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. Analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. nVent Electric's dividend payout ratio is 27.91%.

nVent Electric declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Saturday, May 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

See Also

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