Norges Bank Purchases New Position in Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 553,930 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $134,505,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.09% of Zebra Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,378 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $74,700,000 after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 43,654.5% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 4,813 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,513,454 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,935,538,000 after buying an additional 86,672 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 399.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,907 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $15,761,000 after buying an additional 51,913 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,575 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $15,923,000 after acquiring an additional 14,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In related news, insider Loizides Melissa Luff sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total transaction of $126,975.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $940,122.90. This represents a 11.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total transaction of $748,620.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,542,905.82. This represents a 32.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZBRA opened at $245.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.63. The business's 50 day moving average price is $231.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.81. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 52 week low of $199.05 and a 52 week high of $352.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.54. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 7.49%.The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.300-18.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.500 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $274.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $309.00 to $281.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $319.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZBRA

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

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