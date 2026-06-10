Norges Bank Purchases New Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. $GTM

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GTM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,090,263 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,428,000. Norges Bank owned 0.99% of ZoomInfo Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTM. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on GTM. BTIG Research restated a "neutral" rating on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.50 to $5.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $6.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GTM

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 2.8%

NASDAQ:GTM opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.88. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $12.51. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $310.20 million for the quarter. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 10.10%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.120 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.260-0.280 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, Director Domenic Maida purchased 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 66,342 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $238,831.20. This represents a 70.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Ashley Mcgrane sold 6,959 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $40,849.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 76,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $451,238.64. The trade was a 8.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 44,727 shares of company stock valued at $262,834 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company's stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies NASDAQ: GTM is a leading provider of go-to-market intelligence and sales engagement software designed to help organizations accelerate growth. The company offers a cloud-based platform that delivers comprehensive contact and company data, intent signals, and analytics to support prospecting, lead generation, and customer retention. Its solutions enable sales and marketing teams to identify and engage target accounts, personalize outreach, and optimize campaigns with real-time insights into buyer behavior and market trends.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, ZoomInfo Technologies has expanded its global footprint across North America, Europe, and Asia–Pacific.

See Also

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