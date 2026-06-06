Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 181,886 Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 181,886 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $102,156,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.65% of Medpace at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MEDP. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Medpace during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Medpace by 64.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Medpace during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company's stock.

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Medpace Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $454.25 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $456.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $508.93. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $294.07 and a 1-year high of $628.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.54. Medpace had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 120.89%. The firm had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In related news, President Jesse J. Geiger sold 31,707 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.30, for a total value of $14,436,197.10. Following the sale, the president owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,500. This represents a 67.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 16,349 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $7,357,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 20,343 shares in the company, valued at $9,154,350. This represents a 44.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MEDP. Mizuho set a $582.00 price objective on shares of Medpace in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $522.00 to $484.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Medpace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $467.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MEDP

Medpace News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Medpace this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Pomerantz, Schall, Faruqi & Faruqi, and others, reiterated that a class action has been filed against Medpace alleging violations of federal securities laws and investor harm. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Pomerantz, Schall, Faruqi & Faruqi, and others, reiterated that a class action has been filed against Medpace alleging violations of federal securities laws and investor harm. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuits center on purchases made between April 22, 2025 and February 9, 2026, with investors urged to act before the June 8 lead-plaintiff deadline, keeping legal risk and uncertainty in focus. Article Title

The lawsuits center on purchases made between April 22, 2025 and February 9, 2026, with investors urged to act before the June 8 lead-plaintiff deadline, keeping legal risk and uncertainty in focus. Neutral Sentiment: One item noted a management change, with Medpace elevating Brad Hansman to an executive operations role, but this appears to be a routine corporate update with no immediate market-moving detail. Article Title

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

See Also

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