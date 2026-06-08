Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 724,125 National Health Investors, Inc. $NHI

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 724,125 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $55,301,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.52% of National Health Investors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 244.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the third quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at National Health Investors

In related news, CEO D. Eric Mendelsohn acquired 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $103,260.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 133,316 shares in the company, valued at $9,177,473.44. This trade represents a 1.14% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NHI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on National Health Investors from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on National Health Investors from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.67.

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National Health Investors Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $70.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20. The business's fifty day moving average price is $78.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.33. National Health Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $67.94 and a one year high of $91.38.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.39). National Health Investors had a net margin of 36.86% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $115.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $70.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. National Health Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.790 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. National Health Investors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.71%.

National Health Investors Profile

National Health Investors, Inc NYSE: NHI is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and financing high-quality healthcare and senior housing facilities in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses a diverse range of properties, including skilled nursing centers, assisted living and memory care communities, behavioral health facilities, dialysis clinics, and medical office buildings. NHI typically enters into long-term net-lease agreements with experienced healthcare operators, providing stable and predictable rental income streams while enabling its tenants to concentrate on delivering quality care.

Since its founding in 1991 and initial public offering later that year, National Health Investors has pursued a disciplined growth strategy centered on strategic acquisitions, joint ventures, and selective development.

See Also

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