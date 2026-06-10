Norges Bank Takes $28.27 Million Position in TriNet Group, Inc. $TNET

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 478,038 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $28,266,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.00% of TriNet Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TNET. Quarry LP grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 524.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 456 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 646 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the third quarter worth $127,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at TriNet Group

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Sidney A. Majalya sold 775 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $28,690.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 55,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,063,865. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Anthony Shea Treadway sold 933 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $40,548.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 67,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,941,285.88. This represents a 1.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TriNet Group Stock Up 2.1%

TNET stock opened at $47.74 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $41.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.60 and a 1-year high of $83.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.01.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.64. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 219.54% and a net margin of 3.22%.The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. TriNet Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-4.700 EPS. Analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

TriNet Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 18.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TriNet Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from TriNet Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. TriNet Group's payout ratio is presently 34.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TNET. Weiss Ratings upgraded TriNet Group from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research upgraded TriNet Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Cowen upped their price target on TriNet Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on TriNet Group from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on TriNet Group from $97.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $55.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TriNet Group

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc is a leading professional employer organization (PEO) that offers integrated human capital management solutions to small and medium-size businesses. Through a bundled suite of services, TriNet manages payroll administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, risk mitigation and federal and state compliance. Its cloud-based platform provides clients with centralized access to HR tools, analytics and streamlined workforce management capabilities.

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Dublin, California, TriNet has grown to support thousands of organizations across the United States.

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