Norges Bank Takes Position in AppFolio, Inc. $APPF

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 97,976 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $22,794,000. Norges Bank owned 0.27% of AppFolio as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APPF. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 373.3% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 142 shares of the software maker's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 48.8% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 192 shares of the software maker's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in AppFolio during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in AppFolio during the third quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company's stock.

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AppFolio Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of APPF opened at $169.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 0.80. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.73 and a 12 month high of $326.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.16.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. AppFolio had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $262.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $258.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,584 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $546,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 76,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,673,417.50. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Elizabeth Erin Barat sold 1,978 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $312,761.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 21,545 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,406,695.40. This represents a 8.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders own 1.57% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on APPF shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AppFolio from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of AppFolio from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of AppFolio from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AppFolio from $245.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppFolio presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $252.29.

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About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc is a Santa Barbara–based provider of cloud-based software solutions for the property management and legal industries. Founded in 2006 by former software executives, the company went public on the NASDAQ under the symbol APPF in 2015. Its original offering, AppFolio Property Manager, automates accounting, marketing, leasing, and maintenance functions for residential, commercial, student housing, and community association managers.

In 2019, AppFolio expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of MyCase, a web-based legal practice management platform for small to mid-size law firms.

Further Reading

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