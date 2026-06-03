Norges Bank Takes Position in Carlyle Group Inc. $CG

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,876,621 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $288,257,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.35% of Carlyle Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CG. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 755.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Carlyle Group

In other news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 500,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $23,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,399,644 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,279,015,381.92. This represents a 1.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carlyle Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CG opened at $44.49 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $48.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.23 and a fifty-two week high of $69.85.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 13.46%.The company had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Carlyle Group's dividend payout ratio is 95.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Carlyle Group from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Carlyle Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Carlyle Group from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Carlyle Group

Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group NASDAQ: CG is a global alternative asset manager that invests across a range of strategies including private equity, real assets (such as real estate and infrastructure), global credit, and investment solutions. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Washington, DC, Carlyle raises and manages investment funds that acquire, operate and exit companies and assets on behalf of institutional and private investors. The firm is publicly traded on the Nasdaq exchange and operates as an asset manager and investment advisor rather than as an operating company.

Carlyle's core activities include sourcing and executing private equity buyouts and growth investments, originating and managing credit and financing solutions, and acquiring and operating real asset portfolios.

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