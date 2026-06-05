Norges Bank Takes Position in InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC

Norges Bank purchased a new position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 404,918 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock, valued at approximately $128,918,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.58% of InterDigital at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 293.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 14,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares during the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,852,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,230,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in InterDigital by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,320 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $46,585,000 after buying an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at InterDigital

In related news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.30, for a total transaction of $469,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 72,449 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,698,271.70. The trade was a 2.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.21, for a total transaction of $2,089,260.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,889 shares in the company, valued at $9,014,808.69. The trade was a 18.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

InterDigital Price Performance

Shares of IDCC opened at $261.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.43. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.06 and a 1-year high of $412.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.03. InterDigital had a net margin of 44.20% and a return on equity of 35.25%. The firm had revenue of $205.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $196.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. InterDigital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.410-1.600 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.740-11.840 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. InterDigital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded InterDigital from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of InterDigital in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $416.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IDCC

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company's principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

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