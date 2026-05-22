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North Dakota State Investment Board Acquires New Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Written by MarketBeat
May 22, 2026
Super Micro Computer logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • North Dakota State Investment Board opened a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter, buying 17,620 shares valued at about $516,000.
  • Several other institutional investors also adjusted their SMCI holdings, and the stock remains heavily owned by institutions at roughly 84% of shares outstanding.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed: ratings average to “Hold” with a consensus price target of $38.43, while recent reports included both upgrades and target changes. Super Micro also beat EPS expectations in its latest quarter, though revenue came in below forecasts.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Super Micro Computer.

North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,620 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the company's stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,955 shares of the company's stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,718 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 85,647 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMCI. CJS Securities upgraded Super Micro Computer from a "market underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Super Micro Computer from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $38.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMCI

Trending Headlines about Super Micro Computer

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

  • Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or updated securities class actions against Super Micro, with lead-plaintiff deadlines clustered around May 25-26, keeping investor attention on potential legal exposure. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: Hagens Berman filed a new class action alleging Super Micro concealed a scheme to sell AI servers with export-restricted Nvidia chips to China through a Southeast Asian shell entity, adding to compliance concerns. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: Reports from Bloomberg and other outlets said Taiwanese officials are seeking detentions in a separate smuggling probe, reinforcing fears that the export-control overhang could linger and weigh on AI-server demand sentiment. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Some market commentary noted SMCI has been rebounding from its lows and that shorter-term momentum has improved, which may be helping offset part of the legal overhang. Article Title

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of SMCI opened at $33.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.69. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $62.36. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.39 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.70%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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