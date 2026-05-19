North Dakota State Investment Board Acquires Shares of 20,522 Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,522 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,785,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,161 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the company's stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,054 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABNB. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $150.00 price target on Airbnb in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Airbnb from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Airbnb from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut Airbnb from a "hold" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $157.67.

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Airbnb Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $134.30 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $110.81 and a one year high of $147.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business's fifty day moving average price is $133.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.37, for a total transaction of $8,141,460.00. Following the sale, the director owned 54,015 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,582,085.55. This represents a 51.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $536,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 463,415 shares in the company, valued at $66,268,345. This trade represents a 0.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 459,838 shares of company stock valued at $62,185,245. Corporate insiders own 27.21% of the company's stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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