North Dakota State Investment Board Acquires Shares of 31,169 Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,169 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $5,408,000.

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in Texas Instruments by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,559 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 58,848 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $10,210,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,834 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $19,749,000 after buying an additional 7,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,685 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $302.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $275.51 billion, a PE ratio of 51.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $152.73 and a 12 month high of $310.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm's revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is currently 97.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial set a $240.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $260.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Instruments

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $5,606,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 204,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,280,308.48. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 28,080 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.34, for a total transaction of $7,871,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 53,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,084,815.06. This represents a 34.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 310,318 shares of company stock valued at $87,212,814 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Texas Instruments

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stifel raised its TXN price target to $340, citing a strengthening industrial recovery and rapid growth in data center demand. Article Title

Stifel raised its TXN price target to $340, citing a strengthening industrial recovery and rapid growth in data center demand. Positive Sentiment: Analysts have become more constructive overall, with multiple target increases and upgrades after TXN’s strong earnings and improved margin/revenue assumptions. Article Title

Analysts have become more constructive overall, with multiple target increases and upgrades after TXN’s strong earnings and improved margin/revenue assumptions. Positive Sentiment: Texas Instruments’ analog business is rebounding, with Q1 analog revenue up 22% as industrial and AI data-center demand lift the outlook. Article Title

Texas Instruments’ analog business is rebounding, with Q1 analog revenue up 22% as industrial and AI data-center demand lift the outlook. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage says TXN is drawing heavy investor attention and trading near its 52-week high, signaling strong momentum. Article Title

Recent coverage says TXN is drawing heavy investor attention and trading near its 52-week high, signaling strong momentum. Neutral Sentiment: One article questioned whether the stock has already priced in much of the recent surge, which could limit near-term upside. Article Title

One article questioned whether the stock has already priced in much of the recent surge, which could limit near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares, a sizable insider sale that may be viewed cautiously by some investors. Article Title

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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