Free Trial
Your $100 Credit Is Waiting! Get MarketBeat All Access Today
Lock In $149
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

North Dakota State Investment Board Acquires Shares of 4,748 Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Written by MarketBeat
May 21, 2026
Sandisk logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • North Dakota State Investment Board disclosed a new fourth-quarter stake in Sandisk, buying 4,748 shares valued at about $1.127 million.
  • Several other hedge funds also initiated positions in Sandisk recently, suggesting growing institutional interest in the data storage company.
  • Analysts remain broadly bullish: Citi lifted its price target to $2,025 and kept a Buy rating, while Sandisk’s latest earnings showed 251% year-over-year revenue growth and a large EPS beat.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,748 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNDK. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Sandisk during the second quarter valued at about $317,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter worth approximately $408,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter worth approximately $722,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter worth approximately $706,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter worth approximately $360,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNDK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sandisk from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Arete Research raised shares of Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sandisk from $1,300.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sandisk from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sandisk has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,157.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sandisk

Insider Buying and Selling at Sandisk

In other news, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total value of $3,488,436.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 22,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,910,777.50. This trade represents a 9.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total transaction of $2,196,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,939.71. The trade was a 26.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 6,525 shares of company stock worth $6,555,092 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Citi raised its price target on Sandisk to $2,025 from $1,300 and kept a Buy rating, reinforcing the view that AI data-center demand for NAND flash is still accelerating. Barrons article on Citi target hike
  • Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to highlight a structural storage shortage, with enterprise SSD and NAND pricing rising sharply as hyperscalers and AI builders expand infrastructure. MarketBeat article on AI rotation
  • Positive Sentiment: Sandisk’s recent earnings and guidance remain a major bullish catalyst: the company reported strong revenue growth and a large EPS beat, showing that the pricing cycle is already boosting results. Sandisk earnings overview
  • Positive Sentiment: Several articles noted that Sandisk has become a favored AI-memory trade, with high-profile investors rotating into the name and Wall Street broadly raising targets. TipRanks analyst target article
  • Neutral Sentiment: Sandisk presented at J.P. Morgan’s Technology, Media and Communications Conference, which may have helped keep the stock in focus, but no major new corporate announcement was highlighted in the transcript title. Conference transcript
  • Negative Sentiment: Recent pullbacks have been driven by broader chip-sector weakness, including concerns about supply, capacity, and rising Treasury yields pressuring high-valuation tech names. Benzinga article on yields and chip stocks

Sandisk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNDK opened at $1,392.56 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $947.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $580.59. Sandisk Corporation has a 52 week low of $35.79 and a 52 week high of $1,600.00. The company has a market capitalization of $206.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.40 and a beta of 4.82.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sandisk Corporation will post 63.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandisk Profile

(Free Report)

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Sandisk Right Now?

Before you consider Sandisk, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sandisk wasn't on the list.

While Sandisk currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 Cover
The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026

Discover the 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 and secure reliable income in uncertain markets. Download the report now to identify top dividend payers and avoid common yield traps.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Down 2.1% After Insider Selling
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Down 2.1% After Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 19, 2026
tc pixel
Nobody Understands Why Trump Is Invading Iran (here’s the answer)
Nobody Understands Why Trump Is Invading Iran (here’s the answer)
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Robinhood, SoFi, and Webull Are Telling Very Different Stories
Robinhood, SoFi, and Webull Are Telling Very Different Stories
By Peter Frank | May 17, 2026
Why Applied Optoelectronics Stock May Be Near a Turning Point
Why Applied Optoelectronics Stock May Be Near a Turning Point
By Thomas Hughes | May 18, 2026
How the 3 Leading Quantum Firms Stack Up After Q1 Earnings
How the 3 Leading Quantum Firms Stack Up After Q1 Earnings
By Nathan Reiff | May 14, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
3 Stocks to Own If Gas Prices Keep Rising
3 Stocks to Own If Gas Prices Keep Rising
By Dan Schmidt | May 16, 2026
Datavault Gains Traction: 5 Reasons to Sell Now
Datavault Gains Traction: 5 Reasons to Sell Now
By Thomas Hughes | May 18, 2026
The Best Time to Buy Stocks Is Also the Scariest
The Best Time to Buy Stocks Is Also the Scariest
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

3 Stocks to Buy Before November. (But NOW May Be Your Best Entry)
3 Stocks to Buy Before November. (But NOW May Be Your Best Entry)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get Ready. Big Tech Is About to Have a Bumpy Week.
Get Ready. Big Tech Is About to Have a Bumpy Week.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
SpaceX is Going to Be Huge. This is Even Bigger.
SpaceX is Going to Be Huge. This is Even Bigger.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines