North Dakota State Investment Board Acquires Shares of 4,748 Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,748 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNDK. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Sandisk during the second quarter valued at about $317,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter worth approximately $408,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter worth approximately $722,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter worth approximately $706,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter worth approximately $360,000.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

SNDK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sandisk from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Arete Research raised shares of Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sandisk from $1,300.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sandisk from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sandisk has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,157.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sandisk

Insider Buying and Selling at Sandisk

In other news, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total value of $3,488,436.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 22,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,910,777.50. This trade represents a 9.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total transaction of $2,196,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,939.71. The trade was a 26.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 6,525 shares of company stock worth $6,555,092 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citi raised its price target on Sandisk to $2,025 from $1,300 and kept a Buy rating, reinforcing the view that AI data-center demand for NAND flash is still accelerating. Barrons article on Citi target hike

Citi raised its price target on Sandisk to $2,025 from $1,300 and kept a Buy rating, reinforcing the view that AI data-center demand for NAND flash is still accelerating. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to highlight a structural storage shortage, with enterprise SSD and NAND pricing rising sharply as hyperscalers and AI builders expand infrastructure. MarketBeat article on AI rotation

Analysts and market commentary continue to highlight a structural storage shortage, with enterprise SSD and NAND pricing rising sharply as hyperscalers and AI builders expand infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Sandisk’s recent earnings and guidance remain a major bullish catalyst: the company reported strong revenue growth and a large EPS beat, showing that the pricing cycle is already boosting results. Sandisk earnings overview

Sandisk’s recent earnings and guidance remain a major bullish catalyst: the company reported strong revenue growth and a large EPS beat, showing that the pricing cycle is already boosting results. Positive Sentiment: Several articles noted that Sandisk has become a favored AI-memory trade, with high-profile investors rotating into the name and Wall Street broadly raising targets. TipRanks analyst target article

Several articles noted that Sandisk has become a favored AI-memory trade, with high-profile investors rotating into the name and Wall Street broadly raising targets. Neutral Sentiment: Sandisk presented at J.P. Morgan’s Technology, Media and Communications Conference, which may have helped keep the stock in focus, but no major new corporate announcement was highlighted in the transcript title. Conference transcript

Sandisk presented at J.P. Morgan’s Technology, Media and Communications Conference, which may have helped keep the stock in focus, but no major new corporate announcement was highlighted in the transcript title. Negative Sentiment: Recent pullbacks have been driven by broader chip-sector weakness, including concerns about supply, capacity, and rising Treasury yields pressuring high-valuation tech names. Benzinga article on yields and chip stocks

Sandisk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNDK opened at $1,392.56 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $947.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $580.59. Sandisk Corporation has a 52 week low of $35.79 and a 52 week high of $1,600.00. The company has a market capitalization of $206.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.40 and a beta of 4.82.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sandisk Corporation will post 63.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandisk Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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