North Dakota State Investment Board Acquires Shares of 5,049 Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,049 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $2,131,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 213.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $784.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $477.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $580.00 to $693.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $630.00 to $901.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $708.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Quanta Services

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 25,992 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.71, for a total transaction of $20,032,294.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 16,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,722,880.68. This trade represents a 61.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total transaction of $3,027,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,398.40. This trade represents a 33.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 159,992 shares of company stock worth $123,244,714 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Quanta Services stock opened at $723.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $320.56 and a 1-year high of $788.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company's 50-day moving average is $619.54 and its 200 day moving average is $521.74.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.64. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio is 6.04%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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