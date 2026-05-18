North Dakota State Investment Board Acquires Shares of 75,965 Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 75,965 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,503,000. Palantir Technologies accounts for about 0.5% of North Dakota State Investment Board's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elyxium Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 12,963 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,256 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the company's stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the company's stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,459 shares of the company's stock worth $65,138,000 after acquiring an additional 16,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. HSBC downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Argus raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $195.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Palantir Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,988 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $2,672,795.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 219,421 shares in the company, valued at $29,340,976.12. This represents a 8.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $22,465,494.88. Following the transaction, the insider owned 642,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $85,953,343.92. This represents a 20.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,029,479 shares of company stock worth $137,685,797 over the last 90 days. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR stock opened at $133.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.59. The stock has a market cap of $321.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.93 and a 1 year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

See Also

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