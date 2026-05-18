North Dakota State Investment Board Buys New Stake in AT&T Inc. $T

North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 240,452 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $5,973,000.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,055,700 shares of the technology company's stock worth $16,495,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,775,045 shares of the technology company's stock worth $9,143,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704,536 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,607,835 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,852,765,000 after acquiring an additional 370,455 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,823,362 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,632,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,559,566 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,371,322,000 after acquiring an additional 691,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.55.

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AT&T News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $24.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $167.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.01. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. AT&T's payout ratio is 37.25%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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