North Dakota State Investment Board Makes New $4.64 Million Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,381 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $4,636,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 141.3% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 222 shares of the technology company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total value of $5,225,920.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,119,110.56. This trade represents a 71.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.40, for a total value of $1,403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 208,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,541,608.20. This represents a 3.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,502,729 shares of company stock worth $246,707,719. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Arista Networks from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $184.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $181.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET opened at $141.98 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $144.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.51. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.86 and a 1 year high of $179.80. The company has a market capitalization of $178.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.67.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Arista Networks

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About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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