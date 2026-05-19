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North Dakota State Investment Board Makes New Investment in Domino's Pizza Inc $DPZ

Written by MarketBeat
May 19, 2026
Domino's Pizza logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • North Dakota State Investment Board opened a new position in Domino’s Pizza, buying 4,789 shares valued at about $2.0 million in the fourth quarter.
  • Domino’s reported Q1 earnings of $4.13 per share, which came in below analysts’ expectations of $4.29, even though revenue rose 3.5% year over year to $1.15 billion.
  • The company announced a quarterly dividend of $1.99 per share, equivalent to a 2.6% yield annualized, while analysts currently rate the stock a consensus Hold with an average target price of $419.74.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new position in Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,789 shares of the restaurant operator's stock, valued at approximately $1,996,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DPZ. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Domino's Pizza by 21,977.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 914,672 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $381,254,000 after buying an additional 910,529 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in Domino's Pizza by 13.2% in the third quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 2,981,945 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $1,287,335,000 after buying an additional 348,077 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Domino's Pizza by 2,845.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 264,024 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $113,982,000 after buying an additional 255,060 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Domino's Pizza by 8,229.8% in the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 242,314 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $104,609,000 after buying an additional 239,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Domino's Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company's stock.

Domino's Pizza Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of Domino's Pizza stock opened at $308.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $360.05 and a 200 day moving average of $391.62. Domino's Pizza Inc has a 52 week low of $297.48 and a 52 week high of $499.08.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Domino's Pizza had a net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Domino's Pizza Inc will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino's Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.99 per share. This represents a $7.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Domino's Pizza's dividend payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DPZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $495.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore lowered their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $510.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $419.74.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DPZ

Insider Activity at Domino's Pizza

In related news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 488 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total transaction of $162,167.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,763.12. This represents a 4.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Domino's Pizza

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino's has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino's Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino's has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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