North Dakota State Investment Board Purchases Shares of 5,714 Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,714 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,190,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. United Community Bank boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 86 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on MSI shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $530.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $499.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $504.67.

Read Our Latest Report on MSI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 434 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.12, for a total value of $204,032.08. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,362,768.36. This trade represents a 5.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.09, for a total transaction of $23,404,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 47,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,078,401.03. The trade was a 51.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 129,069 shares of company stock worth $60,779,964 in the last 90 days. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $408.17 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $439.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $414.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $67.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $359.36 and a fifty-two week high of $492.22.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.70 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 100.13%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.00%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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