North Dakota State Investment Board Takes Position in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,495,000.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 221.4% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 135 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 2,621 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $445,596.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 533,494 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $90,699,314.94. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 2,141 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.97, for a total transaction of $372,469.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 44,553 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,750,885.41. The trade was a 4.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 384,313 shares of company stock worth $64,308,373. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW stock opened at $157.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.30 and a 52-week high of $280.67. The stock's 50 day moving average is $155.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.25. The company has a market capitalization of $54.47 billion, a PE ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 28.43%.Snowflake's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SNOW. Truist Financial set a $125.00 target price on Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $242.19.

View Our Latest Research Report on Snowflake

Key Stories Impacting Snowflake

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dataiku launched Cobuild on Snowflake, a joint offering that turns natural-language prompts into governed AI agents and workflows inside Snowflake, highlighting growing enterprise adoption of Snowflake Cortex AI and its broader AI ecosystem. Article Title

Dataiku launched Cobuild on Snowflake, a joint offering that turns natural-language prompts into governed AI agents and workflows inside Snowflake, highlighting growing enterprise adoption of Snowflake Cortex AI and its broader AI ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: Zeta Global joined Snowflake’s Open Semantic Interchange initiative, which aims to create a universal data standard for AI-powered marketing and could strengthen Snowflake’s role as an industry platform. Article Title

Zeta Global joined Snowflake’s Open Semantic Interchange initiative, which aims to create a universal data standard for AI-powered marketing and could strengthen Snowflake’s role as an industry platform. Positive Sentiment: Bedrock Data expanded its free governance offering to Snowflake Cortex, adding agent discovery and data access mapping, which may improve compliance and make Snowflake more attractive to regulated customers. Article Title

Bedrock Data expanded its free governance offering to Snowflake Cortex, adding agent discovery and data access mapping, which may improve compliance and make Snowflake more attractive to regulated customers. Positive Sentiment: Blend achieved Snowflake Elite Partner status and expanded integrations with Snowflake Intelligence and Cortex Code, signaling a healthier partner ecosystem around Snowflake’s AI products. Article Title

Blend achieved Snowflake Elite Partner status and expanded integrations with Snowflake Intelligence and Cortex Code, signaling a healthier partner ecosystem around Snowflake’s AI products. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary remains split: one recent note argued Snowflake’s risk/reward is improving thanks to AI-driven demand and beat-and-raise potential, while another said expenses still need to subside before margins meaningfully improve. Article Title

Analyst commentary remains split: one recent note argued Snowflake’s risk/reward is improving thanks to AI-driven demand and beat-and-raise potential, while another said expenses still need to subside before margins meaningfully improve. Negative Sentiment: One report highlighted insider selling of about $11 million over the past year, which can raise investor concern about management’s confidence in the near-term stock outlook. Article Title

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

Further Reading

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