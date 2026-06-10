North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Takes Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,992 shares of the network equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 198,549 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $13,905,000 after acquiring an additional 26,455 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,306 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $8,266,000 after buying an additional 54,141 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 213.8% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,497 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 13,966 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 200,341 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $15,432,000 after buying an additional 64,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,311,098 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $332,084,000 after buying an additional 275,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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More Cisco Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on Cisco to $150 from $135 and kept a buy rating, signaling further upside potential. Benzinga

Bank of America raised its price target on Cisco to $150 from $135 and kept a buy rating, signaling further upside potential. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted Cisco as one of the S&P 500 names with solid 2026 potential, helped by AI-related momentum and demand for networking infrastructure. Yahoo Finance

Recent coverage highlighted Cisco as one of the S&P 500 names with solid 2026 potential, helped by AI-related momentum and demand for networking infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Dell’Oro Group reported that campus switch revenue grew at double-digit rates for the second straight quarter, a favorable industry signal for Cisco’s core networking business. Yahoo Finance

Dell’Oro Group reported that campus switch revenue grew at double-digit rates for the second straight quarter, a favorable industry signal for Cisco’s core networking business. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles framed Cisco as nearing its 52-week high and debated whether it is a buy, sell, or hold, suggesting the stock may be pausing after a big rally rather than reacting to a single negative catalyst. 247WallSt

Several articles framed Cisco as nearing its 52-week high and debated whether it is a buy, sell, or hold, suggesting the stock may be pausing after a big rally rather than reacting to a single negative catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed zero reported shares, which does not indicate a meaningful bearish shift in positioning.

Short-interest data showed zero reported shares, which does not indicate a meaningful bearish shift in positioning. Negative Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha piece argued that Cisco’s stock looks overvalued, which may be contributing to valuation concerns after the recent run-up. Seeking Alpha

A Seeking Alpha piece argued that Cisco’s stock looks overvalued, which may be contributing to valuation concerns after the recent run-up. Negative Sentiment: Broader tech weakness also pressured sentiment, as the Nasdaq pulled back on Tuesday and technology stocks sold off. Yahoo Finance

Cisco Systems Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $120.36 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.87 and a 12 month high of $130.37. The stock has a market cap of $474.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.63.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. CICC Research upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. New Street Research upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $120.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cisco Systems

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,761 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $316,438.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 180,877 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,730,312.97. This represents a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $2,568,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 637,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $76,469,312.55. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 50,773 shares of company stock valued at $5,517,109 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report).

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