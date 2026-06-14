North Peak Capital Management LLC Sells 359,814 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

North Peak Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,234,682 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 359,814 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up about 10.5% of North Peak Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. North Peak Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Charles Schwab worth $123,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookwood Investment Group LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 12,236 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Charles Schwab by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 296,409 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,298,000 after purchasing an additional 75,820 shares during the last quarter. Juno Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $2,591,000. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Charles Schwab by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 407,179 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $40,681,000 after purchasing an additional 16,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Charles Schwab by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,437,222 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $344,410,000 after purchasing an additional 396,358 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts: Sign Up

Key Charles Schwab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $91.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.25. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a twelve month low of $83.96 and a twelve month high of $107.50. The company has a market cap of $158.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 37.99%.The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $4,088,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 57,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,228. This represents a 41.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $228,312.00. Following the sale, the director owned 177,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,082,224.80. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 59,700 shares of company stock worth $5,889,131 in the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Argus set a $108.00 price target on Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $116.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Charles Schwab, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Charles Schwab wasn't on the list.

While Charles Schwab currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here