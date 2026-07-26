North Reef Capital Management LP Has $266.98 Million Stock Holdings in Ameris Bancorp $ABCB

North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB - Free Report) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,423,243 shares of the bank's stock after buying an additional 686,215 shares during the period. Ameris Bancorp accounts for approximately 9.2% of North Reef Capital Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. North Reef Capital Management LP owned 5.09% of Ameris Bancorp worth $266,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 316.9% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,059 shares of the bank's stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Ameris Bancorp News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ameris Bancorp this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ameris Bancorp to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $92.67.

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Ameris Bancorp Stock Down 2.0%

ABCB stock opened at $87.38 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $64.64 and a twelve month high of $93.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.77 and a 200 day moving average of $83.27.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.06). Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $317.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $323.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Ameris Bancorp's payout ratio is currently 14.47%.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Through its principal subsidiary, Ameris Bank, the company offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small businesses, middle market companies and agricultural customers. Its core business lines encompass deposit services, lending solutions, treasury management, mortgage origination and servicing, insurance products and wealth management.

Ameris Bancorp operates a network of branches and loan production offices across the southeastern United States, including Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

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