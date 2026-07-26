North Reef Capital Management LP Increases Position in Klarna Group plc $KLAR

North Reef Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Klarna Group plc (NYSE:KLAR - Free Report) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,820 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 63,824 shares during the quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Klarna Group worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAR. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Klarna Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Klarna Group in the third quarter valued at $526,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Klarna Group in the third quarter valued at $19,272,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Klarna Group during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Klarna Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,995,000.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Klarna Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Klarna Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Klarna Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Klarna Group from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Klarna Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Klarna Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $32.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Klarna Group

Klarna Group Trading Down 1.1%

KLAR stock opened at $17.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion and a PE ratio of -33.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.95. Klarna Group plc has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $57.20.

Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12. Klarna Group had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 5.21%.The firm's revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Klarna Group plc will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Klarna Group Company Profile

Klarna Group is a global payments provider specializing in “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) solutions for online and in-store shoppers. The company partners with merchants to offer flexible payment options, including interest-free installments and deferred payments, aiming to enhance conversion rates and customer loyalty. Klarna’s platform integrates risk assessment, fraud prevention, and a one-click checkout experience to streamline transactions for both retailers and consumers.

Through its digital wallet and mobile app, Klarna enables users to manage purchases, track spending and access exclusive shopping offers from partner merchants.

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