North Reef Capital Management LP Takes $11.86 Million Position in Banner Corporation $BANR

North Reef Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 195,449 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $11,860,000. North Reef Capital Management LP owned about 0.58% of Banner at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Banner by 54.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,128 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banner by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,714 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,422 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 116,471 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,427,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BANR shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Banner from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Banner from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Banner from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Banner from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Banner in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banner currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $71.00.

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Trending Headlines about Banner

Here are the key news stories impacting Banner this week:

Positive Sentiment: Banner said it expects mid-single-digit loan growth in 2026 , which suggests continued balance-sheet expansion and improving operating momentum. The company also said it expects its Bank of the Pacific acquisition to close in Q3 , adding to the growth story. Article Title

Banner said it expects , which suggests continued balance-sheet expansion and improving operating momentum. The company also said it expects its , adding to the growth story. Positive Sentiment: Management’s earnings-call commentary emphasized strong loan growth and a boost in core earnings , which likely reassured investors that underlying profitability remains healthy despite near-term pressure. Article Title

Management’s earnings-call commentary emphasized , which likely reassured investors that underlying profitability remains healthy despite near-term pressure. Positive Sentiment: Banner declared a quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share , reinforcing capital return to shareholders and supporting the stock’s income appeal. Article Title

Banner , reinforcing capital return to shareholders and supporting the stock’s income appeal. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed 0 shares outstanding and no meaningful change, so this does not appear to be a factor driving the stock today.

Short-interest data showed and no meaningful change, so this does not appear to be a factor driving the stock today. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly results missed analyst estimates, with EPS of $1.44 versus expectations around $1.46-$1.47, and revenue also came in slightly below forecasts. That limits upside and may temper enthusiasm around the earnings report. Article Title

Banner Stock Up 2.1%

Banner stock opened at $70.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Banner Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $72.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.18.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $172.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.54 million. Banner had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 10.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Banner Corporation will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Banner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Banner's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.32%.

Banner Profile

Banner Corporation, through its principal subsidiary Banner Bank, operates as a regional commercial bank headquartered in Walla Walla, Washington. Founded in 2000 as a bank holding company, Banner traces its origins to community banking roots in Eastern Washington dating back to the late 19th century. Over the past two decades, the company has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, establishing a strong presence throughout the Pacific Northwest.

The company offers a comprehensive suite of financial products and services for individual and business clients.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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