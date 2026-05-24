North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $10.02 Million Position in Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC - Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,867 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Paycom Software worth $10,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,802,788 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,207,792,000 after purchasing an additional 179,218 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,157,127 shares of the software maker's stock worth $448,984,000 after purchasing an additional 59,217 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,708,662 shares of the software maker's stock worth $355,641,000 after purchasing an additional 158,967 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,216,188 shares of the software maker's stock worth $253,137,000 after purchasing an additional 103,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 604,090 shares of the software maker's stock worth $96,878,000 after purchasing an additional 138,795 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $190.00 to $130.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $159.67.

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Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $137.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business's 50 day moving average is $126.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.94. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.77. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.90 and a 12 month high of $267.76.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $571.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.37 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 22.44%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Paycom Software's payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc NYSE: PAYC is a cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software provider that delivers an end-to-end solution for human resources, payroll, talent acquisition, time and labor management, and talent management. Its single-database platform enables organizations to process payroll, track time, administer benefits, and manage recruiting and employee development through a unified system. Paycom's software is designed to streamline administrative tasks, improve data accuracy, and provide real-time reporting and analytics to support strategic HR decisions.

The company's core offerings include payroll processing with built-in tax compliance, employee self-service functionality, automated time tracking, and customizable talent acquisition tools that allow employers to create and post job requisitions, screen candidates, and conduct onboarding electronically.

Further Reading

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