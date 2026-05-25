Northbridge Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 14,744 Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Northbridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $5,103,000. Broadcom accounts for approximately 2.3% of Northbridge Financial Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $414.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.18 and a 1 year high of $442.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The business had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Broadcom's quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $510.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $448.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

More Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.31, for a total value of $358,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 32,352 shares in the company, valued at $11,592,045.12. The trade was a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,018 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $712,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,411,892. This trade represents a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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