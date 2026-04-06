Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Has $238.37 Million Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI - Free Report) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,848 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 36,862 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up approximately 26.8% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd's holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd owned about 0.23% of MercadoLibre worth $238,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MELI. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 140,201.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,066,290 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,786,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,530 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 803.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 333,455 shares of the company's stock worth $671,665,000 after purchasing an additional 296,543 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 304.7% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 255,103 shares of the company's stock worth $666,744,000 after purchasing an additional 192,071 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,669.4% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 181,719 shares of the company's stock worth $424,666,000 after purchasing an additional 171,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 28.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 493,770 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,153,911,000 after buying an additional 109,228 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MELI opened at $1,715.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,593.21 and a 12-month high of $2,645.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $1,861.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,039.18.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $11.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $11.66 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 6.91%.MercadoLibre's revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MELI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut MercadoLibre from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price target for the company from $2,650.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,400.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,650.00 to $2,400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,700.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $2,708.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MELI

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

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