Northeast Investment Management Has $24.80 Million Holdings in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Northeast Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,692 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 16,074 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management's holdings in American Tower were worth $24,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $4,125,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 9.0% in the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 20.8% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,730 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,622 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of American Tower from an "outperform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on American Tower from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on American Tower from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho raised American Tower from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their target price for the company from $189.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on American Tower from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $216.70.

View Our Latest Report on AMT

American Tower Trading Down 3.3%

AMT opened at $168.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $78.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.86. American Tower Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $165.08 and a fifty-two week high of $234.33.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.66 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. American Tower's payout ratio is 115.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.54, for a total value of $73,856.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,461 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,230,505.94. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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