Northeast Investment Management Has $2.92 Million Stake in Vistra Corp. $VST

Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) by 121.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,439 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,665 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management's holdings in Vistra were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VST. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new position in Vistra during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 4,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $736,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,561,600. This trade represents a 32.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Sult sold 6,500 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 70,714 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,021,380. This represents a 8.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,588 shares of company stock valued at $6,739,227. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $241.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Vistra from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $230.31.

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Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of VST opened at $167.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.81 and a 200-day moving average of $159.34. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $132.66 and a one year high of $219.82. The company has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.55. Vistra had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 105.64%. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.229 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. Vistra's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.41%.

About Vistra

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

Further Reading

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