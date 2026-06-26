Northeast Investment Management Sells 7,234 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Northeast Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,086 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 7,234 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Sfam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $133.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $98.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.07. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $92.18 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The company has a market capitalization of $170.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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