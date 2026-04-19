Northland Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,200 Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Northland Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.1% of Northland Securities Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baring Financial LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Baring Financial LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 8,191 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.7% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $16,236,940.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 278,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $89,450,145.60. This trade represents a 15.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 38,841 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $12,491,265.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 96,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,920,875.20. This represents a 28.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $406.54 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.61 and a 1 year high of $414.61. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $333.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 79.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. Broadcom's revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Broadcom to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Broadcom from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $435.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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