Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC Position Reduced by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC - Free Report) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,821 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 86,061 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership's holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $34,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,434,041 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,958,151,000 after acquiring an additional 970,029 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 56,920.9% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 421,955 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $240,603,000 after purchasing an additional 421,215 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 272.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 401,664 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $229,033,000 after purchasing an additional 293,909 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,740,721 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $7,835,097,000 after buying an additional 209,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,086.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 192,583 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $109,813,000 after buying an additional 176,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered Northrop Grumman from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $615.00 price target on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Northrop Grumman from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $745.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $659.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $550.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 1-year low of $479.02 and a 1-year high of $774.00. The business's fifty day moving average price is $535.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $621.55. The company has a market capitalization of $78.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of -0.10.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.86. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 10.48%.The company had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.15 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.600-29.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.97 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.47 per share. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman's previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. This represents a $9.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Northrop Grumman's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.39%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation NYSE: NOC is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company's portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company's work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

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