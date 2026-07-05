Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC Shares Purchased by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC - Free Report) by 358.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,418 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $765.00 to $745.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $806.00 to $745.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $815.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $698.37.

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Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NOC stock opened at $547.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $544.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $626.56. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a twelve month low of $493.84 and a twelve month high of $774.00. The company has a market capitalization of $77.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.75 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.06 EPS. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.400-27.900 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 27.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman's previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. This represents a $9.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Northrop Grumman's payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Key Headlines Impacting Northrop Grumman

Here are the key news stories impacting Northrop Grumman this week:

Positive Sentiment: Northrop Grumman won a roughly $312.34 million contract modification to keep producing Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program (SEWIP) Block 3 systems for the U.S. Navy, extending work through August 2029 and reinforcing multi-year revenue visibility. Article Title

Northrop Grumman won a roughly $312.34 million contract modification to keep producing Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program (SEWIP) Block 3 systems for the U.S. Navy, extending work through August 2029 and reinforcing multi-year revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: Additional coverage highlighted the award as evidence of strong demand for advanced electronic warfare and mission-critical defense technology, which supports the bullish case for NOC’s order pipeline. Article Title

Additional coverage highlighted the award as evidence of strong demand for advanced electronic warfare and mission-critical defense technology, which supports the bullish case for NOC’s order pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary also pointed to Northrop Grumman’s recent contract wins in space, propulsion, and missile systems, plus its reaffirmed 2026 outlook and upcoming July 21 earnings date, as reasons investors are rotating into the stock. Article Title

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation NYSE: NOC is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company's portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company's work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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