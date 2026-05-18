Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Invests $1.33 Million in UL Solutions Inc. $ULS

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,837 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UL Solutions by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UL Solutions by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company's stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of UL Solutions by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the company's stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UL Solutions by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the company's stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of UL Solutions by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,521 shares of the company's stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

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UL Solutions Price Performance

UL Solutions stock opened at $98.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 57.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.59. UL Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $107.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.68.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.50 million. UL Solutions had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 11.24%.UL Solutions's revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UL Solutions Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UL Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from UL Solutions's previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UL Solutions's dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UL Solutions

In other UL Solutions news, insider Gitte Schjotz sold 8,000 shares of UL Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $831,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 81,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,735.16. The trade was a 8.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alberto Uggetti sold 6,100 shares of UL Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $610,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,307 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,030,700. The trade was a 37.18% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,100 shares of company stock worth $3,655,055. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ULS. UBS Group lifted their price objective on UL Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $100.00 target price on UL Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded UL Solutions from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $101.54.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ULS

UL Solutions Company Profile

UL Solutions NYSE: ULS is a global safety science company that provides testing, inspection, certification, advisory and digital solutions designed to help organizations manage risk, ensure regulatory compliance and drive innovation. With roots dating back to 1894 when it was founded as Underwriters' Electrical Bureau, the company rebranded as UL Solutions following its initial public offering in 2022. Headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, UL Solutions operates independently to serve a broad range of industries with an emphasis on product safety, performance and sustainability.

The company's core services include standards development, product testing and certification for sectors such as building products, consumer electronics, automotive, life sciences, energy and industrial equipment.

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