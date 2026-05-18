Free Trial
→ Musk's shopping list: batteries ✓ solar ✓ data ✓ power ___ (From Behind the Markets) (Ad)tc pixel

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Takes Position in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Written by MarketBeat
May 18, 2026
Sandisk logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Northwestern Mutual Investment Management initiated a new position in Sandisk during the fourth quarter, buying 4,449 shares worth about $1.06 million.
  • Sandisk continues to attract institutional interest, while insiders have recently sold shares; over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,525 shares valued at about $6.56 million.
  • The stock has strong analyst support and solid operating momentum, with a recent quarterly report showing EPS of $23.41 versus $14.17 expected and revenue up 251% year over year. Analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1,065.81.
  • Five stocks we like better than Sandisk.

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,449 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNDK. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Sandisk during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sandisk during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,046,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sandisk in the third quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sandisk in the third quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sandisk in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,652,000.

Insider Transactions at Sandisk

In other Sandisk news, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total value of $2,196,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,939.71. This represents a 26.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total value of $870,300.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,359,019. This trade represents a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 6,525 shares of company stock valued at $6,555,092 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on SNDK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a report on Monday, April 27th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Sandisk from $750.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Sandisk from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,065.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SNDK

Key Sandisk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Sandisk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDK opened at $1,407.61 on Monday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $899.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $555.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.45 billion, a PE ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 4.82. Sandisk Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.79 and a 1 year high of $1,600.00.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The business's revenue was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sandisk Corporation will post 63.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandisk Company Profile

(Free Report)

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Sandisk Right Now?

Before you consider Sandisk, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sandisk wasn't on the list.

While Sandisk currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now Cover
Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now

Learn the basics of options trading and how to use them to boost returns and manage risk with this free report from MarketBeat. Click the link below to get your free copy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Before the Moon Base Gets Built, These 4 Companies Win
Before the Moon Base Gets Built, These 4 Companies Win
By Thomas Hughes | May 11, 2026
tc pixel
I’m sounding the alarm
I’m sounding the alarm
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Meta Platforms’ Wild Post-Earnings Swings: Where Analyst Price Targets Stand Now
Meta Platforms’ Wild Post-Earnings Swings: Where Analyst Price Targets Stand Now
By Leo Miller | May 11, 2026
The DRAM Shake-Up: Samsung Stumbles, Micron Chases $1000
The DRAM Shake-Up: Samsung Stumbles, Micron Chases $1000
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 12, 2026
How the 3 Leading Quantum Firms Stack Up After Q1 Earnings
How the 3 Leading Quantum Firms Stack Up After Q1 Earnings
By Nathan Reiff | May 14, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
Rocket Lab Just Hit a New All-Time High—Time to Buy or Let It Breathe?
Rocket Lab Just Hit a New All-Time High—Time to Buy or Let It Breathe?
By Ryan Hasson | May 12, 2026
Navy Catalyst Ignites Odysight’s Growth Engine
Navy Catalyst Ignites Odysight’s Growth Engine
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 12, 2026
The Best Time to Buy Stocks Is Also the Scariest
The Best Time to Buy Stocks Is Also the Scariest
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

SpaceX is Going to Be Huge. This is Even Bigger.
SpaceX is Going to Be Huge. This is Even Bigger.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Undervalued Stocks Ready to Explode When the Market Turns
3 Undervalued Stocks Ready to Explode When the Market Turns
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Is This Palantir‘s Last Great Wealth Opportunity?
Is This Palantir's Last Great Wealth Opportunity?
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines