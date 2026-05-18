Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Takes Position in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,449 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNDK. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Sandisk during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sandisk during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,046,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sandisk in the third quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sandisk in the third quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sandisk in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,652,000.

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Insider Transactions at Sandisk

In other Sandisk news, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total value of $2,196,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,939.71. This represents a 26.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total value of $870,300.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,359,019. This trade represents a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 6,525 shares of company stock valued at $6,555,092 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on SNDK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a report on Monday, April 27th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Sandisk from $750.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Sandisk from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,065.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SNDK

Key Sandisk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Sandisk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDK opened at $1,407.61 on Monday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $899.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $555.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.45 billion, a PE ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 4.82. Sandisk Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.79 and a 1 year high of $1,600.00.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The business's revenue was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sandisk Corporation will post 63.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Featured Stories

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