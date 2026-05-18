Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 186,584 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 303.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,020 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 186,584 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in Danaher were worth $56,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,219 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 3,348 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,063 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $238.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Danaher

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, EVP Gregory M. Milosevich sold 1,320 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.01, for a total value of $274,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,099 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,060,642.99. The trade was a 20.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock opened at $161.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Danaher Corporation has a one year low of $160.93 and a one year high of $242.80. The stock has a market cap of $114.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.30.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. Danaher had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Danaher's payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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