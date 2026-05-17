Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 323,064 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 596.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 377,228 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 323,064 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Amgen worth $123,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amgen alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,023.57. This represents a 15.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Amgen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday, February 20th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "hold" rating and a $366.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Amgen from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $356.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amgen

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $326.31 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $349.17 and its 200 day moving average is $342.99. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.73 and a fifty-two week high of $391.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. Amgen had a return on equity of 137.41% and a net margin of 20.96%.The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.90 EPS. Amgen's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.52 per share. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen's dividend payout ratio is presently 70.15%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amgen, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amgen wasn't on the list.

While Amgen currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here