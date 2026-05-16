Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 327,651 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 275.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,582 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 327,651 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $258,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 778,822 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $315,781,000 after buying an additional 53,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 602,031 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $244,099,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total value of $2,562,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 123,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $63,499,170. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO stock opened at $438.16 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $643.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $486.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $542.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $162.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.Thermo Fisher Scientific's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on TMO shares. DZ Bank started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $610.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $490.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $696.00 to $683.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $616.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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