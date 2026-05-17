Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 997,848 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) by 5,115.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,017,355 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 997,848 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.34% of CBRE Group worth $163,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,839,768 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,180,594,000 after buying an additional 105,586 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,567,987 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,538,443,000 after buying an additional 99,532 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,231,244 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $981,795,000 after buying an additional 862,656 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,472,013 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $704,610,000 after buying an additional 532,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,021,991 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $633,705,000 after buying an additional 323,998 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 471 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $62,883.21. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,676,711.69. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 9,223 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total value of $1,370,630.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 126,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,799,313.61. The trade was a 6.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,917 shares of company stock worth $1,463,618. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

CBRE Group Trading Down 1.9%

CBRE Group stock opened at $129.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.21. The company has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.28. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.81 and a 52-week high of $174.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 3.11%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.800 EPS. Analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. Raymond James Financial set a $180.00 price objective on CBRE Group and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CBRE Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded CBRE Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $180.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on CBRE

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

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